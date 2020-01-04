Police: Art Professor Attacked Fellow College Faculty Member

Massachusetts authorities say an art professor has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes after allegedly beating a fellow faculty member with a fire poker and other objects.

Rie Hachiyanagi was arraigned Friday at Orange District Court and ordered held without bail until a Feb. 4 court hearing.

The Mount Holyoke College professor is accused of attacking the victim in the victim's home in Leverett between Dec. 23 and 24.

Officials say the victim is recovering from broken bones and other injuries. A message seeking comment was left for Hachiyanagi on Saturday.