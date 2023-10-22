Police ask for help identifying person involved in Brighton crash

Police in Boston are seeking to identify someone involved in a crash in the city's Brighton neighborhood almost 10 days ago.

Boston police released several photos online Saturday, asking for the public's help identifying the person and vehicle in connection to a crash that occurred on Friday, Oct. 13, around 9:05 a.m. in the area of 60 Guest Street.

The vehicle is described as a 2016 Subaru Impreza 4 door hatchback, either black or dark blue, with distinctive damage to the passenger side door as seen in one of the photos.

Police said the crash resulted in personal injury but did not elaborate.

No other information was released Saturday.

Boston police said they're actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4256. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.