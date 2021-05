Boston and state police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly man who was last seen just after midnight.

Kenrick Francis, 83, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Monday walking toward Mattapan Square in Boston.

Francis was carrying a pillow, and wearing a light blue shirt and pajamas pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4712, or call 911.