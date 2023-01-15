Local

Massachusetts

Police Ask for Public's Help Finding Missing 35-Year-Old Mass. Woman

Anyone who has information to help authorities find Brittany Tee should call the Brookfield Police Department

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Massachusetts State Police

State and local police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 35-year-old woman from Brookfield, Massachusetts, who has been missing for five days.

Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield home around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police and the Brookfield Police Department.

Tee is described as 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Brookfield police at 508-867-5570.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsbrookfield
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us