Police ask for public's help in identifying woman who stole purse from Allston-Brighton Toy Drive

Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was seen searching through patrons' belongings before stealing a purse from the Allston-Brighton Toy Drive over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. at the Corrib Pub, located at 396 Market St. in Brighton.

Police released several photos of the suspect, who they are looking to identify.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or who has information that can assist police is being asked to call 617-343-4256. Anonymous tips can be provided through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.