Police Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying Manchester, NH Armed Robber

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Authorities are looking to identify a person who robbed a bank at gunpoint in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Police in New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help in identifying the thief who robbed a Manchester bank at gunpoint on Saturday.

The robbery happened at about 8 a.m. at the Bank of New England, where the thief walked in with a gun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities released surveillance images of the robber in hopes it will help lead to an arrest. The thief appeared to be wearing black shoes, a black sweatshirt, gray pants and some sort of bandana covering half of their face.

Anyone who recognizes the thief is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

