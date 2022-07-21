Local

Several Hells Angels Clubhouses in Mass. Probed in FBI Investigation

By Matt Fortin

The FBI confirmed that agents were carrying out "court-authorized activity" at multiple Hells Angels clubhouses in Massachusetts Thursday.

The activity is tied to an ongoing federal investigation, according to a representative with the Boston division of the FBI. The clubhouses are located in Danvers, Lynn and Westport.

The FBI would not provide additional details on the activity or investigation, in order "to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reported Thursday morning that several armed law enforcement officers were spotted at the Hells Angels club on American Legion Highway in Westport.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

