Police continue to investigate deadly Brockton restaurant shooting

Warning: Footage may be disturbing for some viewers

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, are continuing to look for answers after a restaurant became a crime scene over the weekend.

Authorities released surveillance video on Saturday that showed the deadly shooting inside a hibachi restaurant in Brockton, Massachusetts, the night prior.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office shared the video with a warning for graphic content, saying it showed children and families eating dinner before a brazen gunman entered Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet and shot and killed a 22-year-old man.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The video shows the shooter walk right up to the victim's table, where he then pulls out a gun and shoots him at point blank range before fleeing. There were families with children inside, and the video shows a mad dash to get to safety. The sushi restaurant is located in a strip mall, right next to a furniture store, a Dollar Tree store and some other restaurants.

"This plaza is super busy usually, and it's pretty safe," said Satish Patel, of Brockton Liquors. "I have never worried about it. Until like 10 o'clock at night it's pretty safe."

A person is dead after a shooting inside a restaurant Friday evening.

Police said Friday that officers responded to the Crescent Street restaurant around 7:25 p.m. and found one victim with life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified on Saturday as Joe Araujo, of Brockton. The district attorney's office said Araujo appears to be have been targeted, adding that this was not a random act of violence.

Witnesses told NBC10 Boston on Friday that a man with a mask walked in and opened fire on someone inside the restaurant. Araujo was the only person injured in the shooting.

The question now on the minds of police is who pulled the trigger. Outside the restaurant, police were seen looking at a suspicious vehicle. But so far there has been no information released on its importance to the investigation.

No arrests have been announced. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.