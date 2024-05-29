East Boston

Police cruiser crashes into building in East Boston

The Boston Police Department said an officer suffered minor injuries after crashing into a building housing a barber shop and residential units on Chelsea Street

By Solangi Sosa

A Boston police cruiser crashed into a building that's home to a barber shop and apartments on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Chelsea Street in East Boston.

The Boston Police Department said the officer who was driving suffered minor injuries, but did not provide any additional details about what happened.

Footage showed the cruiser wedged between a parked SUV and the building.

The stairs and door residents use to access their apartments above the Tribe Studio barber shop were damaged.

The building's owner told NBC10 Boston she's concerned about the damages and who will be responsible for repairs, but she did not want to appear on camera.

No further information was immediately available.

