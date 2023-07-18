Police detective expected to make full recovery after being shot in New Bedford

A police detective in New Bedford, Massachusetts, has been recovering overnight after being shot in the city's South End, according to authorities there.

The detective was shot near the intersection of Rivet Street and Orchard Street Monday night at around 8:45 p.m., according to the New Bedford Police Department. Authorities did not identify the officer, and city leaders say he is expected to make a full recovery.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell issued a statement following the shooting.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"We are relieved that the detective, who has ably served the department for many years, will make a full recovery, as it was an extremely close call," Mayor Mitchell wrote. "The department is aggressively investigating the matter, with the assistance of state and federal law enforcement agencies. I have full confidence that they will apprehend whoever was responsible for the shooting. This is a reminder of the risks police officers face everyday, and the importance of their work in maintaining public safety in our cities."

A man who owns a pizza shop nearby said he heard four gunshots as a car turned from Orchard onto Rivet. He said it’s not uncommon to see uniformed officers and undercover officers throughout the neighborhood.

“Undercover – there’s a lot of undercover here," he said. "We see them passing around Orchard and Rivet, and police will just stop people at random so it’s not something that you see often, but in terms of New Bedford, you can see it quite often."

The pizza shop owner said he gave police his surveillance video showing the car driving through the intersection. He’s pretty concerned about his family’s safety in light of this shooting.

“It is pretty devastating to hear, I’ve been here since 2004 and having family – my dad and my mom – I know it’s not easy in New Bedford," he said. "It’s sad to hear something like this happen, but we’re not surprised, a tough area to be in, especially when it happens in this general area."

An investigation is ongoing.