A police dog in Vermont is ready to play paw-litics.

Longtime Fair Haven Police Department K-9 Sammy announced her plans to run for mayor last week on the Fair Haven Police Department Facebook page.

"This was not an easy decision," Sammy said in a news release, which said her platform is "focused on earning a livable wage, fighting crime, expanding community involvement, and making Fair Haven playground a great place to enjoy your free time."

Sammy did not offer more details on her campaign but plans to release more specifics this spring, according to the statement.

Fair Haven doesn't have a mayor — the pet mayor is only a ceremonial position. The town manager is responsible for day-to-day operations like financial management and intergovernmental relations, according to the town's job description.

The current town manager, Joe Gunter, started the honorary pet mayor role in 2019 as a fundraiser for playground structures, but it has turned into an opportunity to teach civics.

"I think it's great for the kids to get involved in the politics of it. The democracy, they have a chance to vote who they think should be the next pet mayor," Sgt. Dale Kerber told WPTZ.

Sammy would be the town's second animal mayor. Lincoln, the goat now serving as mayor, has not stated whether he will seek reelection.