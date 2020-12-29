Police Dog Shot, Killed While Attacking Officer in Plymouth, Mass.

A police dog was shot and killed Tuesday morning by its handler when it attacked the officer while both were on duty in Plymouth, Massachusetts, authorities say.

Patrol Officer Keith Larson and his K-9, Nico, were among the officers who had been called to a parking lot about 9:20 a.m. for a "suspect who fled the scene," police said. Details of what the officers were responding to have not yet been provided.

As Larson was preparing his K-9 in the parking lot, police said Nico latched on to the officer, biting him during an interaction. The officer tried several attempts to disengage the dog, but was forced to discharge his service weapon, police said.

Nico died at the scene.

Larson was taken to South Shore Hospital to be treated for injuries to both of his hands, police said.

Nico had been assigned to Larson since August 2019. Back in April, the dog bit him in another incident, police said. Following that incident, both the officer and the dog had to be retrained and re-certified in July, according to police.