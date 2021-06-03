Police: Driver Reports Getting Shot on Lowell Connector

A man said he was shot while he was driving on the Lowell Connector Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The man pulled into the XtraMart on Gorham Street shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday and reported that he was shot while driving inbound. He was first taken to Lowell General Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, according to authorities, for a possible gunshot wound.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Troopers shut down the Lowell Connector while Lowell Police Officers and State Police K9 Unit teams searched for evidence. The victim’s car was also examined for potential evidence.

The Lowell Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.