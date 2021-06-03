Local

shooting

Police: Driver Reports Getting Shot on Lowell Connector

A man pulled into the XtraMart on Gorham Street in Lowell, Massachusetts Wednesday night to report he was shot while driving on the Lowell Connector

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man said he was shot while he was driving on the Lowell Connector Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The man pulled into the XtraMart on Gorham Street shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday and reported that he was shot while driving inbound. He was first taken to Lowell General Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, according to authorities, for a possible gunshot wound. 

Troopers shut down the Lowell Connector while Lowell Police Officers and State Police K9 Unit teams searched for evidence. The victim’s car was also examined for potential evidence.  

The Lowell Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

