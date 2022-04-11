Local

shooting

2 Officers Injured, 3 Suspects Arrested After Police Open Fire in Chinatown

Two Boston police officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after they discharged their firearms

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two officers were injured and three people were arrested after Boston police fired their guns in Chinatown early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun inside a grey SUV at 9 Tyler Street around 2 a.m. The car struck two other parked cars and Boston police discharged their firearms. The suspects were not hit by gunfire, police said. A firearm was found on scene.

"Officers approached the vehicle -- they observed and approached the vehicle. The vehicle subsequently struck two parked motor vehicles. Two officers did just discharged a firearm," Boston Police Deputy Supt. Felipe Colon said. "No suspect was struck."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two officers were taken to Boston Medical Center with minor injuries. Three people were arrested. They are scheduled to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court Monday.

"This is an active investigation, its fluid," Colon said. "We have our firearm discharge investigative team on scene. So we’ll have more at a later time."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

More Boston area news

Boston 14 hours ago

Man Dead After Being Dragged by MBTA Red Line Train in Boston

Lynn 10 hours ago

Man Found Dead Behind High School in Lynn, Mass.

This article tagged under:

shootingBostonPOLICEChinatown
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us