2 Officers Injured, 3 Suspects Arrested After Police Open Fire in Chinatown

Two officers were injured and three people were arrested after Boston police fired their guns in Chinatown early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun inside a grey SUV at 9 Tyler Street around 2 a.m. The car struck two other parked cars and Boston police discharged their firearms. The suspects were not hit by gunfire, police said. A firearm was found on scene.

"Officers approached the vehicle -- they observed and approached the vehicle. The vehicle subsequently struck two parked motor vehicles. Two officers did just discharged a firearm," Boston Police Deputy Supt. Felipe Colon said. "No suspect was struck."

NOW: @bostonpolice arrest 3 people after incident in Chinatown; 2 officers taken to hospital with minor injuries #NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/nRi5eTGYjx — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) April 11, 2022

Two officers were taken to Boston Medical Center with minor injuries. Three people were arrested. They are scheduled to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court Monday.

"This is an active investigation, its fluid," Colon said. "We have our firearm discharge investigative team on scene. So we’ll have more at a later time."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.