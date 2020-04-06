Local
Police: Fatal Crash in Randolph May Have Been Caused by Mattress

Police say it’s unclear if the mattress on the roadway was a contributing factor to the crash and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A man in his 30s died Sunday in a single-car crash on a Massachusetts highway.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 24 in Randolph. State police said they responded to reports of a mattress in the roadway and later found a sedan had gone off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver died on the scene from injuries from the crash, police said.

Police said it’s unclear if the mattress on the roadway was a contributing factor to the crash and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

They’re also working to identify the driver and contact his next of kin.

