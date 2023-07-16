Police find dog dead in hot car outside RI casino

A person was arrested Saturday night after police found a dead dog inside their car outside of a casino in Rhode Island.

The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to assist security at Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino around 7 p.m. after a dog was discovered inside a vehicle in the parking lot, NBC affiliate WJAR reports.

Once officers were able to get inside the car, they determined the dog was dead.

Lincoln police allege the animal was left unattended in the car for several hours in high temperatures with no air conditioning or water, according to WJAR. Temperatures were in the 80s on Saturday.

Shortly after the dog was found, the vehicle owner, identified as Young Ju Seol, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, came back to their car. WJAR reports that Seol was taken into custody and charged with one count of malicious injury or killing of animals, and one count of animal confinement in motor vehicles.

Other information was not available Sunday night.