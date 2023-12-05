Police ID 3 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Maine Turnpike

Police have released the identities of the three people who were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on the Maine Turnpike in Portland last week.

State police said they received several reports of a wrong-way vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 in Portland around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 29. State police said their preliminary investigation showed that a 2018 Honda Civic sedan that was driving the wrong way struck a s2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was traveling northbound. Shortly after hitting the pickup, the wrong-way driver hit a black 2013 Toyota RAV4 head-on.

The head-on crash occurred in the left northbound lane in the area of mile marker 45. Upon impact, both vehicles caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4, identified Tuesday as 33-year-old Alpha Anastacio, of Portland, was already dead when emergency personnel arrived.

Both the driver and another occupant of the wrong-way vehicle were also killed. Police identified the driver Tuesday as 23-year-old Brandon Crawford-Adams, of Old Orchard Beach, and the passenger as 22-year-old Julia Chapdelaine, of Dudley, Massachusetts.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.