Local

Suffield

Police ID Man Who Drowned in Connecticut’s Congamond Lake

congamond lake search_722_406
NBC Connecticut

Police have identified the person who they said accidentally drowned in Congamond Lake on Friday.

The Suffield Public Safety Answering Point received a report of a body in the water face down in Congamond Lake on Lakeview Drive in West Suffield around 6:30 p.m.

Suffield and Southwick police departments responded to the scene.

Local

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

New Hampshire 18 mins ago

Father Livestreams Police Chase With 5 Kids in Van

Investigators said they found 27-year-old Joseph Sullivan, of Suffield, in the water face down and unresponsive.

Lifesaving measures were found to be ineffective and Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

At this time, authorities said it appears the drowning was accidental and no foul play is suspected.

This article tagged under:

SuffielddrowningSuffield police
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us