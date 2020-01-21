Police Identify Massachusetts Skier Killed at Colorado Resort

Fraser Winter Park police have identified the Massachusetts skier who died at the Winter Park Resort in Colorado on Saturday, Jan. 18 as 25-year-old Francis Raymond Ermillo of Shrewsbury.

Police say Ermillo was skiing with friends when he collided with several trees. His friends notified the Winter Park Ski Patrol when he did not arrive to the resort base after a reasonable amount of time.

After an extensive search, Ski Patrol found Ermillo unresponsive and suffering from head and facial trauma. He was transported to the Denver Health Clinic where he died.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Ermillo was not an experienced skier, but was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The Grand County Court Coroner’s Office will coordinate the completion of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.