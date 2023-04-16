Police Identify NH Teenager Killed in Providence Shooting

Police have identified the teenager who was killed in a shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, early Saturday morning.

According to WJAR, police have identified the boy as 15-year-old Isiah Rosario.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on March Street where they found a Rosario suffering gunshot wounds, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The teen was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

"The Concord community is deeply saddened to hear of the tragedy that has taken Isiah from our school community," Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said. "We offer our deepest condolences to his family and many friends."

According to WJAR, Rosario was a freshman at Concord High School.

The investigation is ongoing.