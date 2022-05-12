Police Identify Suspect Wanted in Stabbing of Bus Driver in Worcester

Police have identified a suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver on Wednesday.

Worcester police announced Thursday that they are seeking the public's help in locating Dashaun Stokes-Sims, 28, of Worcester, in connection with the violent assault. Anyone who comes into contact with Stokes-Sims is urged not to approach him and to call 911.

Authorities are looking for a man who was covered in blood after an attack on a bus driver Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a bus near 494 Lincoln St. shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported stabbing and found the bus driver suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the attacker was not a passenger on the bus but hopped on the bus right before the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651.