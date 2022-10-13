Local

Needham

Teen Killed in 2-Car Crash in Needham, Police Say

One driver, identified as 18-year-old Dylan Newman from Newton, was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital, police said

By Irvin Rodríguez

A teenager died in a crash in Needham, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Two cars crashed near the intersection of Forest Street and Rolling Lane at around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Needham police said.

The drivers were treated at the scene, but one, Dylan Newman, an 18-year-old from Newton, was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital, police said.

Prosecutors and state police are investigating what happened. Officials didn't say whether they expected charges to be filed in the crash.

This article tagged under:

NeedhamMassachusettsAccident
