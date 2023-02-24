Local

Vermont

Police Identify Victims of Fatal Car Crash in Vermont

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Hartland, Vermont on Thursday morning.

The victims were identified as 83-year-old David Roberts of Canaan, New Hampshire and 64-year-old Juanita Young of Marlboro, Vermont, according to authorities.

Police say Roberts was driving southbound on I-91 when his vehicle rolled over into the northbound lane.

Young, who was one of the passengers, was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, authorities say.

The other passenger, identified as 56-year-old Roberta Roberts of Lebanon, New Hampshire was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police say.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Vermontcar crash
