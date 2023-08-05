Police identify woman shot dead in New Hampshire home

Police have identified a woman that was found shot dead on Thursday night at a home in Danville, New Hampshire, according to the state's attorney general's office.

Police in Danville responded to a call at a home on 48 Back Road late Thursday night, and that's where they found 59-year-old Denise Damato Coe dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from Attorney General John Formella.

An autopsy determined the she died from gunshot wounds and her death was a homicide.

The AG's office, as well as the State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

If you have any information on this case you are urged to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-223-3856.