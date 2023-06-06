Police in Boston seek missing 90-year-old Brighton man

Police in Boston are looking for a 90-year-old Brighton man who was reported missing Monday.

Kin Wang was last seen between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday on Dustin Street.

He as driving a white Toyota Camry with Massachusetts plates reading "9GA988," heading to the Stop & Shop on Everett Street.

Wang is described as being an Asian man with grey hair. He is about 5'4 with a thin build.

When he was last seen, Wang may have been wearing a yellow shirt, police said.

Police note that Wang speaks Cantonese.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4256 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.