Police in Maine discover illegal cannabis growing operation

Authorities in Penobscot County in Maine found a significant illegal marijuana operation on Thursday morning.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, the operation was not licensed, permitted, or following safety protocols.

3,400 individual marijuana plants and another 111 pounds of processed marijuana were seized, according to police.

According to police, the organizers of the operation reside in the state.

"We are pleased with the outcome of a lengthy investigation by the Penobscot county’s sheriff’s department of an illegal marijuana grow facility here in Town of Carmel", said authorities.