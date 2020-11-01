Local

Police in Maine Investigating Fatal Halloween Night Shooting

Hassan Hassan, 18, died overnight from his injuries at Central Maine Medical Center, state police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

lewiston maine police cruiser
FILE- Lewiston Police Department

Police in Maine are investigating a Halloween night shooting in Lewiston that killed an 18-year-old man.

Lewiston police responded to the shooting on River Street around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The victim, identified Sunday as Hassan Hassan, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with critical injuries. Hassan died at the hospital just before 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Maine State Police said.

An autopsy was completed Sunday, and Hassan's death has been ruled a homicide.

Maine State Police detectives are working with the Lewiston Police Department to interview witnesses.

While no information has been provided regarding a suspect, authorities did say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asking to call Lewiston police at 207-513-3000 or state police at 207-624-7076, ext. 9.

