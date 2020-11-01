Police in Maine Investigating Fatal Halloween Night Shooting

Police in Maine are investigating a Halloween night shooting in Lewiston that killed an 18-year-old man.

Lewiston police responded to the shooting on River Street around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The victim, identified Sunday as Hassan Hassan, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with critical injuries. Hassan died at the hospital just before 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Maine State Police said.

An autopsy was completed Sunday, and Hassan's death has been ruled a homicide.

Maine State Police detectives are working with the Lewiston Police Department to interview witnesses.

While no information has been provided regarding a suspect, authorities did say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asking to call Lewiston police at 207-513-3000 or state police at 207-624-7076, ext. 9.