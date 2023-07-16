Police in Maine warn of spike in overdoses

Police in Maine are warning about an alarming increase in overdoses the past few days in Sanford's Springvale neighborhood.

According to the Sanford Police Department, they've responded to eight overdoses since Thursday, and they believe this could indicate a strong -- possibly fatal -- batch of substances.

Police are asking for people to share this among anyone who would need to know this knowledge.

Anyone struggling with substance use is asked to stay connected, reach out for support, be safe and carry Narcan.

OPTIONS clinician Lacey Bailey can be reached for support and resources at 207-468-4015.

Police also said anyone in crisis who needs support can use the statewide 24/7 crisis line at 1-888-568-1112.