Police in New Hampshire Investigate Death of Infant

Police in Somersworth, New Hampshire are investigating the death of an infant on Friday.

Somersworth Police said emergency crews were called to the Colonial Village Mobile Home Park around 8:42 a.m. for an infant who was not conscious or breathing. Crews immediately began lifesaving efforts as the baby was rushed to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The case is under investigation and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 603-692-3131 or the Anonymous Crime Line at 603-692-9111.