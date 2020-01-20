Local
New Hampshire

Aggressive Coyote Attacked Woman in NH: Report

A coyote bit a woman and attacked one of her dogs in Kensington, New Hampshire

By Josh Sullivan

Coyote
Shutterstock

Foto de archivo de un coyote.

Police in Kensington, New Hampshire have advised the public to keep their pets and children inside after they say a coyote attacked a 62-year-old woman Monday morning.

The attack took place in the area of Wild Pasture Road and Hemlock Road, according to police. For 15 minutes, the woman heard her dogs barking, and when she went onto her enclosed porch, she saw a coyote outside acting aggressively.

The dogs somehow got the door open, police said, and the coyote managed to get inside the porch. That's when the coyote attacked the woman and one of her dogs, according to the report.

Contractors working on a house nearby were able to help the woman fight the coyote off. It then ran off into the woods, police said.

"If you spot the coyote, do not approach it and call the Kensington Police immediately," a post on the department's Facebook page said.

