Police in Vermont Fatally Shoot Man Inside McDonald's

Vermont State Police identified Thursday the Florida man who was killed by a Rutland City Police officer inside a McDonald's restaurant.

An autopsy determined that Jonathan Daniel Mansilla, 33, of Miami, died Wednesday of gunshot wounds to the chest.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officer who fired the shots was identified as Rutland City Police Cpl. Christopher Rose, a five-year veteran of the department.

The incident began around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday after a hit-and-run crash in a parking lot on North Main Street in Rutland. Police were advised to be on the lookout for Mansilla’s vehicle.

The vehicle was later spotted heading north on U.S. Route 7 in Clarendon where it was stopped by a sheriff's deputy. But the car later fled. A second sheriff's deputy located the vehicle in a driveway, but Mansilla again fled law enforcement, police say.

The deputies abandoned the pursuit as too dangerous. The car later crashed into the back of a UPS delivery truck near the McDonald's restaurant.

Mansilla ran into the McDonald’s with Rose chasing him.

"An altercation ensued between Mansilla and Cpl. Rose, at which time the officer discharged his duty weapon," the state police said in a news release. "Mansilla was struck and died of his injuries inside the McDonald's."

Police say no further details of the altercation will be released until state police investigators complete their interviews with Rose and other witnesses.

Once the state police finishes its investigation, the results will be turned over to the office of the Vermont Attorney General and the Bennington County State's Attorney's office for independent reviews of the police use of deadly force.

The Rutland County State's Attorney's office recused itself from the case.