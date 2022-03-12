Police in Worcester Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Authorities said Friday night that Sadie Beauregard goes to Sullivan Middle School, "but did not go to school today and has not returned home."

Beauregard, who lives in the area of Dewey Street, is described as being about 5'6 with shoulder-length black hair.

When she was last seen, Beauregard was wearing a white jacket, pajama pants and Crocs.

Beauregard is the fourth teenager to be reported missing this week in Worcester. Police are also searching for 14-year-old Nayshaliz Rivera and 13-year-old Josue Pacheco, both of whom were last seen Tuesday.

Another 14-year-old male was reported missing Tuesday, but he has since been found safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8606 or dial 911.