Local

MANCHESTER

Police Investigate 2 Deaths in Manchester, NH

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said authorities were responding to the deaths

Police lights
Shutterstock

Authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire were investigating to two untimely deaths, officials said Monday.

In a statement, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said authorities were responding to the deaths Monday afternoon, without further elaboration.

They did not elaborate on whether or not the deaths were related.

Local

boston public schools 21 mins ago

Boston School Official Official Charged With Statutory Rape of Former Middle School Student

coronavirus 2 hours ago

96-Year-Old WWII Veteran Gets COVID-19 Vaccine in Massachusetts

This is a developing story and will updated as information becomes available.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.


This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERManchester Policedeaths
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us