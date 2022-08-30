Local

Boston Children’s Hospital

Police Investigate Bomb Threat to Boston Children's Hospital

The Boston Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Boston Children's Hospital Wednesday evening

By Staff Reports

Police outside Boston Children's Hospital
Courtesy

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday.

A bomb squad responded to assess the situation as officers set up a perimeter, the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the tape that had blocked off the scene was removed.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

Police have not described the nature of the threat Tuesday night or any details about what prompted their response.

It wasn't clear if there was a connection to a recent increase in threats to the institution, which Boston Children's Hospital recently warned its staff about. The threats were tied to care the facility offers to transgender youth.

Local

Boston 53 mins ago

Obama Portraits on Display in Boston

3 hours ago

Dorchester Hotel Eyed as Supportive Housing for the Formerly Unhoused

Some phone calls and emails have threatened violence against doctors and staff, and the hospital said in a statement posted to social media earlier this month, "We are deeply concerned by these attacks on our clinicians and staff fueled by misinformation and a lack of understanding and respect for our transgender community."

NBC10 Boston reached out to the hospital, which said it was referring all questions to the Boston Police Department. Police did not immediately provide any further details.

This article tagged under:

Boston Children’s HospitalMassachusettsBostonthreat
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us