Police investigate armed robbery of FedEx driver in Harvard

Police in Harvard, Massachusetts, say a FedEx driver was robbed Thursday afternoon by two men who threatened violence.

The robbery happened on Stow Road just before 12:45 p.m., Harvard Police Chief James Babu said in a statement shared on Facebook. The driver was delivering a package to a home when a vehicle pulled up alongside his van. Two masked men got out, approached him from behind and forcibly took the package from him.

The men did not show a firearm, but police said they "issued verbal threats implying they were armed."

The driver was not injured.

The men were in a white, late-model Acura TLX with tinted windows and a Connecticut license plate, partially reading "BN," police said. The department shared home surveillance footage of the robbery.

Police said the vehicle was parked nearby for "several hours," suggesting the men may have been targeting a specific delivery.

"We are aware of the incident and are cooperating with the local police in their investigation," a FedEx spokesperson said in a statement to NBC10 Boston. "The safety and wellbeing of our team members is our top priority, and we’re grateful no one was injured in this incident. As this is an active investigation, all other inquiries should be directed to the local police."

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-456-1212 or email cgenetti@harvard-ma.gov.

"Even seemingly minor details could provide critical information in solving this case," Babu wrote. "We rely on the eyes and ears of our community. If you notice something that doesn't seem right, please don't hesitate to contact the police."