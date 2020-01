Transit police are looking for two people of interest after an MBTA employee was assaulted in Dorchester.

Details were limited, but investigators said the employee suffered a serious facial injury in the attack at the Fields Corner MBTA station.

The incident, which was described as an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, transit police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050.