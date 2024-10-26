Massachusetts

Police investigate attempted kidnapping in Abington

Abington Police say the incident happened near the South Shore Terminal lot located at 1431 Bedford Street at around 5:55 p.m.

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

Authorities are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a woman in Abington, Massachusetts on Friday evening.

Abington Police say the incident happened near the South Shore Terminal lot located at 1431 Bedford Street at around 5:55 p.m.

According to Police, a woman was approached by a white utility van when a man jumped out of the van and tried to grab the victim around the waste.

The woman fought off the attacker and fled to safety, authorities say.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call Abington Police at 781-878-3232.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us