Police investigate crash and electrocution death in Maine

Authorities are investigating a fatal single car crash and a death by electrocution in Frenchville, Maine early Friday morning.

Maine State Police responded to the crash on Airport Avenue at around 12:11 a.m.

According to authorities, two people, identified as 20-year-old Landen Ouellette and 19-year-old Curtis Levesque, both of Madawaska, were traveling on Airport Road when Ouellette lost control of a 2015 Ford F-150 and struck a utility pole that took down power lines.

They were able to get out of the vehicle but Levesque tripped on one of the down power lines and was electrocuted, Ouellette suffered an electric shock while trying to help, police say.

Frenchville Fire and Madawaska Ambulance offered aid but Levesque died of his injuries, while Ouellette was treated at Northern Maine Medical Center, authorities say.

According to police, icy road conditions were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.