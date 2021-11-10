Local

Police Investigate Double Shooting in Mattapan

Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood overnight.

The shooting broke out on Deering Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The residential block was roped off with crime tape overnight.

Boston EMS confirmed that they took two injured people to the hospital. The extent of their injuries remains unclear.

The shooting broke out less than five minutes away from where three police officers were shot during a standoff with a person with a gun in Dorchester earlier Tuesday.

Police are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

