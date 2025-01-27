Police ID man killed in Hartford, Conn. shooting

Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Hartford on Sunday night.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Broad Street shortly before 11 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.
Once there, police said they found evidence of a shooting.
Investigators said while there, dispatchers learned about a shooting victim found at the intersection of Essex Street at Retreat Avenue.
The man, identified as 20-year-old Johnny Rodriguez, of Hartford, was taken to Hartford Hospital where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is Hartford's second homicide of the year.