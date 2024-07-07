Police investigate incident that left one man dead and multiple injured in Vermont

Authorities are investigating a fatal incident that occurred in St. Johnsbury, Vermont early Sunday morning.

Vermont State Police says St. Johnsbury Police responded to a report of an altercation at a home in Cottage Street ar around 5:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead and several others with apparent injuries, according to authorities.

The people who were injured were transported to local hospitals and their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of death of the man found by police is yet to be determined, authorities say.

Police say this is an isolated event and there's no threat to the public as all parties involved were known to each other and accounted for.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.