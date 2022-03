A 58-year-old person died after being hit by a car Friday morning in Quincy, Massachusetts. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash occurred on Newport Avenue just after 4 a.m., police said. Newport Avenue was closed from Holbrook Road to the West Squantum Street overpass Friday morning.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

