Local

Providence

Police Investigate Reports of Shots Fired and a Person with a Rifle in Providence

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police in Providence, Rhode Island responded to reports of a shooting and a person armed with a rifle on Thursday night.

According to WJAR, Providence Police Chief Colonel Oscar Perez said they received these reports around 8:30 p.m. which brought a heavy police presence to the area of Silver Lake Ave.

Perez confirmed there was gunfire between people but theres are no specifics on how many people were involved.

No suspect has been found yet but police determined the area was safe.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Providence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us