Police Investigate Reports of Shots Fired and a Person with a Rifle in Providence

Police in Providence, Rhode Island responded to reports of a shooting and a person armed with a rifle on Thursday night.

According to WJAR, Providence Police Chief Colonel Oscar Perez said they received these reports around 8:30 p.m. which brought a heavy police presence to the area of Silver Lake Ave.

Perez confirmed there was gunfire between people but theres are no specifics on how many people were involved.

No suspect has been found yet but police determined the area was safe.