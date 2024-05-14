Mattapan

Police investigate rollover crash in Mattapan

A crash left a vehicle on its roof Tuesday on Hiawatha Road in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A vehicle rolled over Tuesday evening in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

The crash happened on Hiawatha Road. A man who lives nearby told NBC10 Boston he ran out after hearing it.

"I was in the house watching the game tonight, and I just heard something going crazy down the street," Al Humber said. "I came out here and I saw this accident."

Humber said people in the area ran over to help get the driver out of the car, and that he used a device to smash the window.

Police did not have any word on injuries. They said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

