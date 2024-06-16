Brookline

Police investigate shots fired in Brookline

Brookline Police responded to a report of gunshots in the Egmont Street area at around 10:41p.m.

By Staff Reports

Brookline police cruiser
An investigation is underway in Brookline, Massachusetts, after shots were fired Saturday night.

Brookline police say they received numerous calls from people in the Egmont Street area reporting that they heard gunfire around 10:41p.m.

Officers responded immediately to the scene and began searching, but police say the suspects fled prior to their arrival.

Officers found seven spent .45 caliber shell casings in the rear of 14 Egmont Street, police say.

No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Brookline detectives at 617-730-2244

