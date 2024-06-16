Police investigate shots fired in Brookline

An investigation is underway in Brookline, Massachusetts, after shots were fired Saturday night.

Brookline police say they received numerous calls from people in the Egmont Street area reporting that they heard gunfire around 10:41p.m.

Officers responded immediately to the scene and began searching, but police say the suspects fled prior to their arrival.

Officers found seven spent .45 caliber shell casings in the rear of 14 Egmont Street, police say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Brookline detectives at 617-730-2244