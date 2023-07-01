Police investigate stabbing in Providence

Police are investigating a stabbing in Providence, Rhode Island early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a disturbance on 8 Bodell Ave. around 4:45 a.m., according to WJAR.

A 44-year-old man was found suffering a stab wound to his thing, police say.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after a tourniquet was applied to his leg, according to authorities..

A suspect is yet to be identified.The incident is under investigation.