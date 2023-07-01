Local

Providence

Police investigate stabbing in Providence

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after a tourniquet was applied to his leg, according to authorities..

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police lights
NBC

Police are investigating a stabbing in Providence, Rhode Island early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a disturbance on 8 Bodell Ave. around 4:45 a.m., according to WJAR.

A 44-year-old man was found suffering a stab wound to his thing, police say.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after a tourniquet was applied to his leg, according to authorities..

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A suspect is yet to be identified.The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Providence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us