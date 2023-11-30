Police investigate string of North Andover car break-ins

A series of car break-ins at a condominium complex in North Andover, Massachusetts, is under investigation.

Surveillance video captured four people casing the cars Wednesday night at the Meadowview Condominiums.

"I went to start my car to take my daughter to school and everything was all over the place," said Kendall Durkee, whose car was broken into. "Never again am I leaving my car unlocked."

That's what thieves are looking for, according to police: easy targets.

"Unlocked cars," said North Andover Police Lt. Michael Davis. "They just enter the cars, rifle through them, empty the glove box, whatever they can grab, off to the next one."

The thieves are searching for cash, electronics, packages and gifts purchased ahead of the holidays.

Investigators say at least 10 cars were hit Wednesday night, but more reports are coming in.

"It's scary," said Andria Grillo, who lives at Meadowview. "There's a lot of kids around here. It's a safe neighborhood. To think people are going around breaking in at night, it's scary."

Grillo says she's grateful her car was locked.

"I have some valuables in it," said Grillo. "Now I won't after this."

Prescott Street, Sutton Street, Main Street and Walker Road were the targeted areas in North Andover this time around, but police say this has been happening all over the Merrimack Valley.

"I'm going to lock it," said Durkee. "I usually do, but that one time you don't, this is what happens. Everybody in this economy is going through a lot, and we're all broke, and especially around the holidays. Get a job."

Police are asking people to submit as many surveillance videos as possible as they try to identify the people involved in the crime.