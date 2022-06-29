Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Manchester, NH

Police are investigating a suspicious death overnight at a Rite Aid parking lot in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds in the pharmacy parking lot near 1631 Elm Street late Tuesday night. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the people involved, but did not release any names. There is no known danger to the public, police said.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and the Manchester police are investigating the man's death. No further information was immediately available.