Local

MANCHESTER

Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Manchester, NH

A man was found with gunshot wounds in a Rite Aid parking lot on Elm Street overnight

By Staff Reports

Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street.
Getty Images

Police are investigating a suspicious death overnight at a Rite Aid parking lot in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds in the pharmacy parking lot near 1631 Elm Street late Tuesday night. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the people involved, but did not release any names. There is no known danger to the public, police said.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and the Manchester police are investigating the man's death. No further information was immediately available.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More New Hampshire news

marines 18 hours ago

NH Marine Captain Killed in Plane Crash Honored With Police Escort Home

Harmony Montgomery 21 hours ago

Harmony Montgomery's Father Indicted on 8 New Charges

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERNew Hampshireinvestigationsuspicious death
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us