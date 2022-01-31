Police Investigate ‘Suspicious' Death in New Hampshire

Police in Haverhill, New Hampshire are investigating what they're describing as a suspicious death.

Haverhill police said the man's body was found in a business early Monday morning. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Investigators did not give many details on the circumstances but said the death is being considered suspicious at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Haverhill police, New Hampshire State Police, and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office are all involved in the investigation.