Police Investigate Triple Shooting in Roxbury Overnight

By Jeff Saperstone

Three people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting broke out overnight in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, Boston EMS said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

A large police presence could be seen early Wednesday morning near Warren and Dudley Streets in Roxbury. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in a busy spot right near Nubian Square.

A number of evidence markers could be seen on the ground as investigators searched for clues. An investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, police were also investigating a second scene at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street. Police could be seen looking at a pickup truck, which was towed from the scene.

